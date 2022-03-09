FY2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

NYSE NEM opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,849,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

