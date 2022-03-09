Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

GPMT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of GPMT opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $580.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

