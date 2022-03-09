WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,656,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.