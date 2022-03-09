Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

INCY stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

