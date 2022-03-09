BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) to Market Perform

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIMAF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $39.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. Linamar has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $72.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

