Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $250.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $161.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.78. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

