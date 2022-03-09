CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 192,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

