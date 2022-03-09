Truist Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE:ADC opened at $63.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,379,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,457,000 after purchasing an additional 276,279 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

