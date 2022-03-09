Limbach (LMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 15,417 shares of company stock worth $114,634 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

LMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

