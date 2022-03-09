Truist Financial Comments on Astronics Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astronics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ATRO opened at $13.18 on Monday. Astronics has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $414.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Astronics by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Astronics by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

