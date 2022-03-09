GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.96.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GDI. CIBC boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$54.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$43.75 and a one year high of C$60.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

