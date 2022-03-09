The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $40.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $160.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 534,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $13,358,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

