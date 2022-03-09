Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Shares Up 0.3%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the third quarter worth about $2,201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

