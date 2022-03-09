Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) to Hold

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $796.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.11. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

