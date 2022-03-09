Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.34). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portage Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 34.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

About Portage Biotech (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

