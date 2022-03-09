Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Trading 1.7% Higher

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 2,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPKBU. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 157,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

