Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 12,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 15,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000.

