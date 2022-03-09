The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Westaim stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Westaim has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Get Westaim alerts:

About Westaim (Get Rating)

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.