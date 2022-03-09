Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 44.45 ($0.58) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.59. The company has a market cap of £62.47 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.