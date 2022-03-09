Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on American States Water’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American States Water in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

AWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE AWR opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. American States Water has a one year low of $70.93 and a one year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American States Water by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American States Water by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in American States Water by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

