FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Increased by Analyst

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Tilly’s stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $366.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $6,948,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.