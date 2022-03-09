thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.17) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

TKAMY stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.94.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

