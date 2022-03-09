Short Interest in Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Declines By 21.1%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Track Group stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Track Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Track Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 360.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

