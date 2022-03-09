NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight”

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE opened at $81.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. AXA S.A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.