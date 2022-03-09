360 DigiTech (QFIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 291,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 169,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 83,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 174,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QFIN shares. CLSA increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

About 360 DigiTech (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.