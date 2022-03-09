JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target to $5.00

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

HMY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE:HMY opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,975 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 267,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

