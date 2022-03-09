Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ESRT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

