Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $18.94 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.