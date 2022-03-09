ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Raised to $16.50 at Piper Sandler

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

