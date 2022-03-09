Head to Head Analysis: Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) & Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments 18.83% 4.01% 1.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and Retail Opportunity Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments $284.10 million 7.74 $53.51 million $0.44 41.14

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Irish Residential Properties REIT and Retail Opportunity Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 2 0 2.33

Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.08%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc is a property investment company, which acquires, holds, and manages investments. It is primarily focused on residential rental accommodation and ancillary and strategically located commercial property. Irish Residential Properties REIT was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

