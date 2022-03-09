Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to post $9.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.23 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $39.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.11 billion to $40.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.18 billion to $44.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

