Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 20th. dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.22.

ALS opened at C$24.33 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$25.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

