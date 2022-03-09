Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AX.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

AX.UN opened at C$13.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$10.31 and a one year high of C$13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

