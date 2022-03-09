Linamar (TSE:LNR) Cut to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$97.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$51.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$70.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.00. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$48.99 and a 12 month high of C$91.98.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,137,500.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

