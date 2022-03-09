CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.11.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$7.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.35. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.13 and a 1-year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$666.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

