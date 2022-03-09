Brokers Set Expectations for TechnipFMC plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

