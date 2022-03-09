Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Genesco stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genesco (Get Rating)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
