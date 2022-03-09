Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.