Duluth (DLTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Duluth stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.
DLTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Duluth (Get Rating)
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
