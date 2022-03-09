Duluth (DLTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Duluth by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Duluth by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

