Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.72. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 299,848 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 186,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,705. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

