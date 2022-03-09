National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $85.42 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.