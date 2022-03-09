Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $940.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 431.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

