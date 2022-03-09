Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 131.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALHC. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

