Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $86.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APLS. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

APLS stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

