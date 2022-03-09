Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 893553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Specifically, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $428,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,262 shares of company stock worth $4,474,951 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,522,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,078 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,134,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.