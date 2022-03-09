Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 819,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 292,505 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,090 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 823,125 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

About Aspen Group (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.