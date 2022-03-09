Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Up 34.6% in February

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2433 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $258,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

