GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,510 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $59.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

