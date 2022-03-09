Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Head to Head Analysis

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out -24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 33.26% 19.66% 11.10% Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Birchcliff Energy and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.39, indicating a potential upside of 74.19%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.52%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Birchcliff Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 1.92 $247.72 million N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.63 -$65.67 million ($5.10) -5.52

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Birchcliff Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

