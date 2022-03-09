Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will report sales of $52.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $56.06 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $33.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $222.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $241.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $232.00 million, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $248.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

