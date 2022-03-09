$34.45 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will post $34.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.40 million to $34.50 million. Quipt Home Medical posted sales of $24.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $143.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $153.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $207.27 million, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $236.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QIPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 million and a PE ratio of -13.16. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.